After XXXtencion shouted out Trippie Redd at a benefit concert in his home state, it appears that the once feuding rappers have ended their longstanding feud when Trippie responded on Instagram yesterday.

At the top of the month, Trippie called out the “Changes’ for taking sides with his enemy Tekashi 6ix9ine after Redd sided with Drake.

“I was in Broward the other day when he did that lame ass shit. Start fucking with 6ix9ine cause I fuck with Drake,” Trippie said. “He know I fuck with Drake, nigga. He already knew that. Drake is one of my idols. I’m not about to stop fucking with somebody that I done listened to my whole life cause of you, nigga. I thought we was cool. I thought we was gonna leave it at that, feel me? I told the nigga I fuck with Drake. I told him he’s cool. And he said that was cool, so we was cool with it. Then the nigga wanna do the weird ass shit, switching sides, contradict.”

The two artists have fused their sounds on X’s debut album 17 on a song ironically entitled “Fuck Love”.