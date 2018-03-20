Three members of the 60s soul group The Diplomats are suing the Wu Tang Clan for allegedly using the melody, lyrics and rhythm of their 1969 song “I’ve Got The Kind Of Love” on the WTC’s 2017 track ‘People Say”.

The members of The Diplomats also claim that “People Say” is a prominent lyric in their from their 60s song.

The original “Dip Set” allege that it was their fans that noticed the similarities in the songs. The R&B group issued a cease and desist order to get the iconic Hip Hop group to stop performing and selling the song.

Needless to say, The Diplomats want damages as well.

