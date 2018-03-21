The self-loving attitude of Kanye West has inspired a new dating app tailored for Yeezy fans to help them find a mate who loves them as much as Kanye famously loves Kanye.

Titled Yeezy Dating, the app strives to connect individuals who desire their mate to be a fan of The College Dropout rapper, making his fandom a mandatory requirement for membership, “a dating site for fans of the genius Mr. West.”

According to Billboard, there is also a membership rule reflective of his infamous 2009 VMA moment, when West stormed the stage during Taylor Swift‘s acceptance speech took her microphone and announced how Beyoncé deserved the award for “Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It).” Fans of the pop/country singer are automatic rejects, “Taylor Swift fans are banned from this website,” followed by a snake emoji.

The creator of the app, Harry Dry revealed to NME like-minded users will be matched off by location and by their favorite Yeezy songs and albums.

“This isn’t Tinder,” Dry tells NME. “This isn’t about ‘Netflix and chill’. I think Kanye fans are a good fit. We’re bringing the dreamers together!”

The app’s Instagram page states it will be released sometime this month and fans can get early access to the site by signing up for the email list. Check out the Yeezy Dating Insta posts below.