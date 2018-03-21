Are You Ready For More Football? AAF Football League Coming In 2019

If you want more football, your going to get more football.

Another professional football league is on the way. Organizers of the Alliance of American Football announced on Tuesday their plans to launch the league next year on Feb. 9th, six days after the NFL’s Super Bowl.

According to ESPN’s Darren Rovell, the season will run for 10 weeks, consisting of eight 50-man teams which will be unveiled sometime next month. CBS will air two prime time AAF games on its broadcast network next year, plus the full slate of regular-season games on CBS Sports Network.

BREAKING: @CharlieEbersol, director of "30 for 30" doc on XFL & Dick Ebersol's son, is launching a new pro football league. First game scheduled for 2/9/19 on CBS, week after Super Bowl. Will be to market a year before McMahon's new XFL. Details Here: https://t.co/ttOkw94Z5t — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 20, 2018

Charlie Ebersol, whose father partnered with Vince McMahon in the original XFL, co-founded the league with former NFL executive Bill Polian. Former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Troy Polamalu will serve as the AAF’s head of player relations.

The AAF doesn’t view itself as a league that is competing with the NFL, but one that will be complimentary to it.

“There are 28,000 Division I football players. Only 1,700 have NFL jobs,” Ebersol said, according to ESPN. “We’re looking for those Kurt Warners working in grocery stores, and we think we will find them.”

Content is king and fans around the country loves their football. All the more reasons for new options to be created.