Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama sent a letter of encouragement to the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida a couple of weeks after the school’s deadly mass shooting on February 14th.

The couple wrote a heartfelt letter to the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas, who survived the worst high school shooting in U.S. history with 17 fatalities. In the letter, dated March 10, which was obtained and published by Mic on Wednesday (Mar 21), the Obamas offer support to the young activists and reveal that their strength and courage to fight for change has “inspired” them in the month since the shooting.

“We wanted to let you know how inspired we have been by the resilience, resolve and solidarity that you have all shown in the wake of unspeakable tragedy,” they wrote. “Not only have you supported and comforted each other, but you’ve helped awaken the conscience of the nation, and challenged decision-makers to make the safety of our children the country’s top priority.”

One week after the horrific incident the former president and first lady took to Twitter to offer solidarity for students across the country and noted how young people are the backbone of movements and real change and why our support is necessary.

Young people have helped lead all our great movements. How inspiring to see it again in so many smart, fearless students standing up for their right to be safe; marching and organizing to remake the world as it should be. We've been waiting for you. And we've got your backs. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 22, 2018

I’m in total awe of the extraordinary students in Florida. Like every movement for progress in our history, gun reform will take unyielding courage and endurance. But @barackobama and I believe in you, we’re proud of you, and we’re behind you every step of the way. — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 22, 2018

Check out the letter courtesy of Mic below.

“To the students of Parkland —

We wanted to let you know how inspired we have been by the resilience, resolve and solidarity that you have all shown in the wake of unspeakable tragedy.

Not only have you supported and comforted each other, but you’ve helped awaken the conscience of the nation, and challenged decision-makers to make the safety of our children the country’s top priority.

Throughout our history, young people like you have led the way in making America better. There may be setbacks; you may sometimes feel like progress is too slow in coming. But we have no doubt you are going to make an enormous difference in the days and years to come, and we will be there for you.

Barack Obama Michelle Obama”