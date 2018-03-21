In an interview with Cosmopolitan Magazine, Cardi B casts doubt that the #MeToo movement will have any affect on the culture of sexual harassment in hip-hop. The former stripper turned rapper revealed experiences she and others in her industry have had on the come up dealing with men in the industry who wanted to help launch their career.

“A lot of video vixens people were like, ‘you want to be on the cover of this magazine?’ Then they pull their d*cks out,” Cardi told Cosmo.

This example detailed by the Bronx rapper sounds familiar to the stories in other industries about men like the film industry’s Harvey Weinstein, the music industry’s Charlie Walk, and the news media industry’s Roger Ailes who died last year. All of these men were fired from their positions with the company they were employed.

If the women who faced this type of pressure from men with power in their industry stood up, Cardi believes that the women’s stories would be dismissed and they would be seen as “hoes” therefore their experiences wouldn’t matter. As for the men in the industry who have publicly embraced the #MeToo movement, Cardi has her doubts.

“These producers and directors… They’re not woke, they’re scared.”

More often than not, in the hip-hop music industry, video vixens, models, and artists are marketed by their sex appeal– and the same is true for the multi-platinum Grammy nominated rapper. Even in magazines that the “Bodak Yellow” rapper has done spreads for, her physical attraction was the candy to bring in readership.

The Source magazine went the other way when working with the queen. While everyone else was pushing a hyper-sexual Bardi…and we get it… she is a very beautiful woman… we did the first magazine spread with her fully clothed head to toe in elegant sweaters and furs and what have you and even named her America’s Sweetheart in our Power30 issue (on newsstands now).