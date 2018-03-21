Cruch Calhoun gets trippy for the audio and visual release of his new single “Active”. In true Calhoun nature, he continues to grow as this video incorporates something new. “Active” simulates a video game and takes viewers back and forth skewing reality and virtual reality. Calhoun combines these visuals with his smooth bass heavy tone, realism, and wordplay to usher his fans into his world.

Calhoun’s new single “Active” falls right on the heels of his last project Cincerely, Cruch. With the release of “Active”, Cruch has been gearing up for the release of his next project Forever Active set for release [Sunday] March 25th, 2018. Calhouns representative says, “The growth since then is evident and we expect 2018 to be a game- changing year for the emcee”. So what’s up next?

Catch Cruch Calhoun live at the 2nd annual Smokers Club Festival: April 28th and 29th in Long Beach, CA. Also, check out his new single “Active” available now on all streaming platforms (Apple Music, Spotify, Soundcloud) and the video on Youtube.

To see the full lineup and for more information on the festival, please visit: https://www.SmokersClubFest.com.