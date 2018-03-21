Ricky Williams use to give up a large chunk of his money to the NFL over his love weed. Today, he’s turning one of his life’s passions into a start-up business & getting in on the “green rush” taking over parts of the country.

The line called Real Wellness by Ricky Williams includes six products sold as salves, vape cartridges and tonics that contain “hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD), tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) or a mix of both,” according to the company. They also contain extracts such as arnica, lavender and turmeric.

Williams believes  that weed has helped his health immensely. In a time when many from his era are struggling with their injuries from brutal NFL careers, Williams says he feels great & credits a healthy lifestyle, as well as medical marijuana use.

Real Wellness is a reflection of Williams’ worldview. He’s studied herbalism and has been a strong advocate for the legalization of marijuana. He also supports use for athletes as a way of managing pain.

Williams also suspended twice during his playing career for using weed, so it shouldn’t surprise anyone that he now has his own marijuana brand.