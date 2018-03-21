Ricky Williams use to give up a large chunk of his money to the NFL over his love weed. Today, he’s turning one of his life’s passions into a start-up business & getting in on the “green rush” taking over parts of the country.

Today marks an important day in my career with the launch of my new cannabis-based wellness brand, Real Wellness by Ricky Williams. Learn more and see where you can find my products starting today at 1:50 pm PST! ➡️[https://t.co/R6JvZnLDR1 ] #RW #RealWellness pic.twitter.com/cXwB62pycp — Ricky Williams (@Rickthelaureate) March 20, 2018

The line called Real Wellness by Ricky Williams includes six products sold as salves, vape cartridges and tonics that contain “hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD), tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) or a mix of both,” according to the company. They also contain extracts such as arnica, lavender and turmeric.

Williams believes that weed has helped his health immensely. In a time when many from his era are struggling with their injuries from brutal NFL careers, Williams says he feels great & credits a healthy lifestyle, as well as medical marijuana use.

Real Wellness is a reflection of Williams’ worldview. He’s studied herbalism and has been a strong advocate for the legalization of marijuana. He also supports use for athletes as a way of managing pain.

Williams also suspended twice during his playing career for using weed, so it shouldn’t surprise anyone that he now has his own marijuana brand.