If you haven’t heard, BET’s Freestyle Friday is back.

The popular segment was a key feature on the hit video countdown show, 106 & Park. It displayed the skills of up and coming rappers going head to head, and bar for bar. It introduced a plethora of aspiring MCs to a worldwide audience, including industry personnel, who happened to judge the competition. MCs, who consecutively won each week grew in popularity and a spot to cement their place in the Freestyle Friday Hall of Fame. Jin, Blind Furry and Loaded Lux all were introduced to the world through rapping platform and are in the creme de la creme of freestyle history.

Relive some of best Freestyle Friday moments in the videos below.

With social media platforms leading the wave for marketing content, emcees will showcase their freestyle on Youtube. To win the competition today would mean a chance to perform in one of BET’s four locations in New York, Toronto, Los Angeles and London. Click here for more information on Freestyle Friday.