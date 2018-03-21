In true CYN fashion, the collective (formed over 10yrs ago) always MOB’s together as their crew of 15 members is ever expanding. CYNMOB, short for CYN ‘Men Of Business” has been buzzing in the streets of the East and West Coast as the crew city hops performing their hottest tracks and their latest single, “Motion Pictures” featuring CYN members Trey Livin, Niko Brim, ShaTown, Kai Ca$h, and K Wales.

The Mob recently released the track “Motion Pictures” which accrued over 33,000 plays in two days on Audiomack alone. “Motion Pictures” immediately lures you in with a bouncy, vibey, and catchy hook that starts the song. Due to their continuous success, CYN was invited to SXSW 2018 Audiomack House where the crew had the opportunity to create a track in the studio where they met and worked with producer of “Motion Pictures” Steelo Foreign.

CYN is off to a great start in 2018 and it is only the tip of the iceberg. CYN says that their fans can expect “more new music, performances and more” ramping up for the summer time. Make sure that you join CYNMOB on their musical journey by following them on social media and checking out their new track “Motion Pictures” on Audiomack today!

Direct Link: https://audiomack.com/song/cyn/cyn-motion-pictures-prod-steelo-foreign