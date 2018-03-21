Kodak Black’s Attorney Says The Rapper Has Been Released From Solitary Confinement

Kodak Black’s Attorney Says The Rapper Has Been Released From Solitary Confinement

Kodak Black is a free man.

Kodak Black was officially released from solitary confinement on Monday (March 19), according to his lawyer Bradford Cohen.

Black, real name Dieuson Octave, was supposed to spend 30 days in solitary confinement over making a three-way phone call from Broward County Prison. Cohen described his disgust on the ludicrous sentence:

“In my 21 years of practice, I’ve never had someone serve 30 days over a phone call.”

Black is currently in jail after a police raid on his home in January. The rapper was booked on a slew of charges that included possession of marijuana, grand theft of a firearm, neglecting the welfare of a child, and more. Three of the charges were dropped in February and the rapper is still battling the remaining charges.

After receiving the news, Black went on Twitter to congratulate fellow artist Chris Brown on sending him money while in prison: “Fresh out the bing… that boy @chrisbrown just dropped 10 racks on my books, that’s love.”