Los Angeles rhyme general MURS has delivered his first highly anticipated solo studio album of 2018 entitled A Strange Journey Into The Unimaginable. As promised to fans, the 40-year-old rapper unveiled the album on March 16th (the rappers 40th birthday). The album was released under Strange Records Inc (headed by none other than Tech N9ne of course) whom MURS is a new addition to.

The album comes after the tragic circumstances MURS and his partner faced undergoing the unfortunate miscarriage of their child. Though despite the heartache, MURS once again goes from strength to strength in the studio. A Strange Journey Into The Unimaginable features fifteen full-length tracks and contains guest appearances from artists Tech N9ne, Fashawn & Prof, Propaganda, XV, John Givez and Robots & Balloons. While talented Kansas City producer Michael “Seven” Summers single-handedly takes care of the production, delivering a combination of soft and heavy with a real catchy vibe.

Prior to the release of the album, MURS dropped music videos for “Melancholy,” “Powerful,” “Same Way” and “The Unimaginable,” teasing the albums up and coming release. A music video for “G Lollipops” was later released a day after the album. MURS fans should definitely be excited about this one.