It didn’t take long before Detroit pioneer Royce Da 5’9″ and legendary Brooklyn producer DJ Premier were back in the studio again. After releasing their self-titled debut album PRhyme back in late 2014, the pair’s first project left fans hanging for more to say the least. Now come early 2018 and the duo have released their second studio album PRhyme 2. The album was unveiled to the world on March 16th under the duo’s conjoint PRhyme Records.

With Royce being a certified mic murderer and Premo delivering nothing but heat on the beats, it’s easy to see how they’ve created such a spark amongst fans. PRhyme 2 contains seventeen tracks (two being skits) and a strong guest line-up featuring 2 Chainz, Dave East, Yelawolf, Roc Marciano, Big K.R.I.T., Rapsody and Cee-Lo Green just to name a few. Similar to the first album with Adrian Younge, Premo has exclusively used samples from Philadelphia composer Antman Wonder on the album. Both Premo and Royce announced that the first single on PRhyme 2 would be “Era” featuring Dave East and was going to be released on February 1 with a music video to feature with it.

After both enduring a tonne of solo success, the duo’s first collaborative project was a downright classic. The pair began to experiment together however a lot earlier on tracks such as Royce’s smash hit “Boom” and “Somethin 2 Ride 2.” Two’s definitely not a crowd and this follow up comes firing out of all cylinders.

What better way to kick off 2018 for die-hard hip-hop heads?