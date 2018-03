Upstart rapper Trippie Redd hops on accomplished Australian DJ/producer/musician Alison Wonderland’s newest single, “High.” Wonderland has her new album AWAKE due out April 6 on Astralwerks. AWAKE will be the follow-up to Alison Wonderland’s 2015 debut album, Run. Although Trippie Redd is only 18, the teenaged star was a fitting candidate to work with Wonderland. To watch the video for Wonderland’s new track, check it out below.