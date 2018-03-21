Buffalo Bills wide receiver Zay Jones was arrested for felony vandalism following a bizarre incident in a downtown Los Angeles apartment building late Monday night.

According to TMZ, which has obtained video of portions of the incident, Jones, who was naked in the hallway of the apartment, got into a struggle with his brother Cayleb, who according to witnesses, was trying to stop the Bills’ receiver from jumping out a 30th floor window.

Jones can be heard yelling,

“I’m going to fight for Jesus”

in the video, before running away from him and then reportedly entering a public balcony area and smashing his foot through a window.