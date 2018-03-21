WWE fans love an underdog story. After last wrestling three years ago, Daniel Bryan has finally been cleared to return to the ring.

According to CBS Sports, tests showed a lesion on the front of the four-time world champion’s brain shortly after Wrestlemania 31, which led to his decision to retire. However, Bryan has claimed that hyperbaric oxygen therapy treatments over the past two years have healed the damage to his brain.

Bryan announced his retirement in 2016, but has spent the past two years working with neurologists, concussion experts and neurosurgeons with hopes of returning to the ring.

Bryan has always expressed a strong desire to return to the ring, even if it meant leaving WWE for another company once his contract expires in August.

CTE is problem in all contact sports. It’s prominence in the national conversation about professional athletes (including wrestlers) is what makes this good news feel strange.

The announcement of Bryan’s return opens up the door for a possible match at WrestleMania 34 on Sunday, April 8 in New Orleans.