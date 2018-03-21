WWE fans love an underdog story. After last wrestling three years ago, Daniel Bryan has finally been cleared to return to the ring.

.@WWE's primary concern is the health and wellness of our performers. I'm sure it was a long two years for @WWEDanielBryan, but glad he could make a healthy return to doing what he loves: performing for the #WWE Universe in the ring. #YesYesYes — Triple H (@TripleH) March 20, 2018

Saying goodbye to the ring was one of the hardest moments of my life. But thanks to the amazing people supporting me, I was able to keep fighting for my dream. This moment feels surreal and I'm glad to be able to talk to you all at the beginning of #SDLive tonight. — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) March 20, 2018

According to CBS Sports, tests showed a lesion on the front of the four-time world champion’s brain shortly after Wrestlemania 31, which led to his decision to retire. However, Bryan has claimed that hyperbaric oxygen therapy treatments over the past two years have healed the damage to his brain.

Bryan announced his retirement in 2016, but has spent the past two years working with neurologists, concussion experts and neurosurgeons with hopes of returning to the ring.

Bryan has always expressed a strong desire to return to the ring, even if it meant leaving WWE for another company once his contract expires in August.

CTE is problem in all contact sports. It’s prominence in the national conversation about professional athletes (including wrestlers) is what makes this good news feel strange.

The announcement of Bryan’s return opens up the door for a possible match at WrestleMania 34 on Sunday, April 8 in New Orleans.