While the rest of us trying to figure out where to score the best tickets for On The Run II, Beyonce and Jay-Z are heating it up in Jamaica.

NEW PHOTOS: Beyoncé & JAY-Z on the set of a new video in Jamaica (Mar. 20) https://t.co/H6aJPLDMMO pic.twitter.com/UVbwmOu3l8 — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) March 20, 2018

Spotted in Kingston, Jamaica, the couple was shooting a music video in the city’s Trench Town. Queen Bey dressed like a well… a dance hall queen, could be seen tearing up the street on the back of a motorcycle driven by Brooklyn’s finest, Jay-Z. Dressed for the part, Jigga was dressed in head to toe black and green Puma, while Beyonce was a bit more colorful. The Lemonade singer could be seen rocking a Gucci track jacket, white fishnets, and hot pink boots.

A Closer look at Beyoncé & Jay-Z in Jamaica pic.twitter.com/JTCvpxIj5q — Yoncé Hub (@theyoncehub) March 20, 2018

Big Sean fans were also quick to point out the similarities in outfits between Jay-Z and Big Sean. According to his fans on Twitter, Hov was rocking one of Big Sean’s PUMA SS18 collection. Which is par for the course seeing Hov support other black brands.

Jay-Z spotted with Beyonce wearing one of @BigSean’s pieces from his PUMA SS18 collection in Jamaica. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7orMTA3NtH — Big Sean Daily 2.0 (@BigSeansWorld) March 20, 2018

According to The Jamaica Observer, the kids and their nanny would be staying at private residence in Kingston, hence why they were no where in sight. Even though Blue Ivy wasn’t there to steal the show, fans were still elated to see the two sharing a chopper. Fans in Jamaica lined the streets to check out the spectacle. Meanwhile, Bey fans on Black Twitter, digitally posted their excitement over the new visuals.

Jamaica’s most credible newspaper has reported that Jay-Z and Beyoncé have gone to Jamaica to record a music video, Jay-Z recorded his “Bam” video in Jamaica in the past. pic.twitter.com/rkU1N1DJPr — Yoncé Hub (@theyoncehub) March 19, 2018

UPDATE: Sources say International mega stars #JayZ & @Beyonce are in Jamaica. The power couple arrived at the N.M.I.A. in Kingston last night to take part in a music video project. Tourism Ministry reportedly assisted in coordinating the visit. #Hova #QueenB #BlackRoyalty pic.twitter.com/Jyj46zIwcs — Abka Fitz-Henley (@AbkaFitzHenley) March 19, 2018

Beyoncé in Jamaica, I’m in Jamaica. That’s good enough for me. I’ve officially met Beyoncé — layne🦋🇯🇲 (@limetreelayne) March 20, 2018

BEYONCÉ IS IN JAMAICA?? U MEAN WE BREATHING THE SAME AIR AS BEYONCÉ????? — y. (@_eyeyawna) March 19, 2018

Beyoncé went to Jamaica to shoot the videos since y’all tried to jump the fence to get into the formation house — bopper in the corner (@thugyonce) March 19, 2018