 

While the rest of us trying to figure out where to score the best tickets for On The Run II, Beyonce and Jay-Z are heating it up in Jamaica.

Spotted in Kingston, Jamaica, the couple was shooting a music video in the city’s Trench Town. Queen Bey dressed like a well… a dance hall queen, could be seen tearing up the street on the back of a motorcycle driven by Brooklyn’s finest, Jay-Z. Dressed for the part, Jigga was dressed in head to toe black and green Puma, while Beyonce was a bit more colorful. The Lemonade singer could be seen rocking a Gucci track jacket, white fishnets, and hot pink boots.

Big Sean fans were also quick to point out the similarities in outfits between Jay-Z and Big Sean. According to his fans on Twitter, Hov was rocking one of Big Sean’s PUMA SS18 collection. Which is par for the course seeing Hov support other black brands.

According to The Jamaica Observer, the kids and their nanny would be staying at private residence in Kingston, hence why they were no where in sight.  Even though Blue Ivy wasn’t there to steal the show, fans were still elated to see the two sharing a chopper. Fans in Jamaica lined the streets to check out the spectacle. Meanwhile, Bey fans on Black Twitter, digitally posted their excitement over the new visuals.

 

 

 

 