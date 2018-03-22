Jay-Z‘s documentary about the life of Trayvon Martin, Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story will officially debut at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival in April.

Jay-Z teamed up with Paramount Picture to produce the docu-series which are based on the book Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin written by the parents of Trayvon Martin, Sybrina Fulton, and Tracy Martin. Rest in Power is a six-part series that will reflect on the state of race, politics, power, money, and U.S. judicial system during the time of Martin’s murder. The documentary cuts straight to the chase by touching the topic of racism and the construct of white supremacy in America, a conversation Trayvon’s murder lead as the talking point of the country for nearly a decade.

Ever since the tragic act of injustice upon the Martin family, Jay-Z has been an active supporter of the family for the past six years. The 4:44 rapper finds importance in polishing the name of Trayvon Martin, “We want to make sure that we stand and support and we never forget [that] Trayvon serves as a beacon of light to the people out here, so you guys never have to go through the pain and hurt that these guys went through,” states Jay-Z at the 2018 Peace Walk & Peace Talk. “His name will sit alongside some of the greats whom lost their life to push our culture forward, the Martin Luther Kings, the Gandhis, that’s the intention that we set, that his name serves as a beacon of light and hope, and pushes us into a better direction.”

Jay-Z will executive produce the film alongside the parents of the Black Lives Matter icon, Fulton, and Martin. The screening will take place April 20 in New York City at the NYC BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center, visit Tribeca Film for information about tickets.

Watch the trailer for Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story, below.