Following reports that Logic was separating from his wife of two years, Jessica Andrea, Logic went forward to confirm these reports, and spoke on his marriage on Instagram.

“After two years of marriage, we have come to the loving conclusion that we are very much better as friends,” Logic wrote on Instagram. “It’s very simple: it just didn’t work out. There is no anger involved, no fighting, no cheating, no nothing. We love each other and will continue to support each other the rest of our lives.” The Gaithersburg, Maryland born rapper married Andrea when he was 25-years-old.

Logic also urged his fans not to fall victim to “clickbait” about how or why the relationship didn’t work. He doesn’t want his fans to be upset or angry with either party involved, and should instead be happy that they both get to continue to lead happier lives.

Andrea, who runs a YouTube channel with more than half a million subscribers reposted Logic’s Instagram post on her Twitter account saying, “I love you Bobby and love to all the fans.”

Before their separation, Logic was often featured in his now ex-wife’s YouTube videos doing silly challenges, shopping, and decorating for holidays. This past Christmas, Logic surprised the YouTuber with a brand new Mercedes-Benz truck which he posted on his Instagram.

As Logic’s marriage begins to dissolve, his music career has gone to new heights. Logic’s hit song ‘1800-273-8255’ was nominated for Song of the Year and Music Video of the year at the 2018 Grammy Awards. The rapper also scored his second number one album in less than a year with his ‘Bobby Tarantino II’ mixtape with 119,000 album equivalent sales in its first week.

Logic announced this past May that his next album would be his last. Whether or not this decision had anything to do with his marriage is unknown, but for fans of the hip-hop junkie it can be upsetting. Fortunately, fans are guaranteed at least one more Logic project before he calls it quits if he still decides to do so.