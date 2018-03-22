Mark Jackson Could be the Coach that Makes The Knicks Relevant Again

Mark Jackson Could be the Coach that Makes The Knicks Relevant Again

It’s been another awful season of NBA Basketball in New York City.

The Knicks will likely have a Top-10 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft and will once again be looking for a completely fresh start, which would mean a head coaching change. With a coaching change expected after the end of this season, one name that seems to be on top of everyone’s list is Mark Jackson.

Rumor: Mark Jackson “hot name” to be Knicks next head coach https://t.co/w8LKn2kLU5 — Kurt Helin (@basketballtalk) March 20, 2018

Such a decision would appeal to a vast number of Knicks fans, due in large part to Jackson’s past experience as a player and coach.

Jackson is certainly familiar with what it takes to be success in the NBA—and, more importantly, New York. He was drafted by the Knicks in 1988, winning Rookie of the Year and making an All-Star Game appearance during his tenure.

Jackson is currently a sports analyst for ESPN. Prior, he coached the Golden State Warriors from 2011-2014 where he was instrumental in developing Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

Jackson would be a great hire by the Knicks, not just because he is New Yorker, but because he would bring an instant adrenaline boost to entire organization that drafted him back in 1988.