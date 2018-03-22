Michael B. Jordan is definitely Hollywood’s ‘It” man, and showing no signs of stopping with his latest project.

He has reportedly come onboard to produce The Liberators with his Outlier Society Productions in conjunction with Safehouse Pictures. The film highlights the heroic work of the all black 761st Tank Battalion. During World War II it’s their efforts that eventually led to President Harry S. Truman desegregating the armed forces. The script written by Madison Turner, follows the 761st Tank Battalion an entirely African-American combat unit. This was because at the time federal law did not permit them to serve alongside white troops.

The battalion’s insignia featured a black panther, so Black Panthers became the group’s nickname. The 761st were known historically by their motto: “Come out fighting.” Other important trivia to note about the iconic group, is that famed baseball player Jackie Robinson was amongst their ranks, even though he didn’t see overseas action. Also in 2005, former NBA star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar also wrote a book about the battalion entitled: Brothers in Arms: The Epic Story of the 761st Tank Battalion, WWII’s Forgotten Heroes.

Variety reports its unnclear at the moment if Jordan will be starring in the project. Until then Michael B. Jordan will be premiering in HBO’s adaptation of Ray Bradbury’s novel Fahrenheit 451. He will be doing double duty on the project playing Guy Montag as well as producer. The project is slated to release in May.