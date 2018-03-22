Source Exclusive: First Look at Dwayne Johnson’s Roaring New Film ‘Rampage’

Source Exclusive: First Look at Dwayne Johnson’s Roaring New Film ‘Rampage’

Dwayne Johnson is having quite the impressive best box office rush. From the jungles to the fast-paced street racing to the shores of Polynesia, the wrestler-turned-actor phenomenon is now battling a new breed of monster in Rampage. World meet George; gigantic gorilla transformed by an experimental vitamin, in the big screen adaptation of the classic 1986 arcade video game.

Johnson plays Davis Okoye, a Chicago primatologist, in director Brad Peyton‘s action-packed adventure when an experiment goes all bad and releases his incredibly intelligent friend George and his mega sized monster comrades into the population.

Check out a special never-before-seen exclusive of the action comedy:

The Warner Bros flick also stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Naomie Harris, Malin Åkerman, and Joe Manganiello.

Rampage roars into theaters on April 13.

Keep up with the conversation on social media!

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | #RampageMovie