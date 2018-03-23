In 2005, Jeezy released his debut album Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101 and shook up the rap game. The certified platinum album featured classic Jeezy tracks like “And Then What” featuring Mannie Fresh, “Soul Survivor” featuring Akon and “Go Crazy” featuring Jay-Z. Jeezy took over the rap game in 2005 — and even made a killing with his “Can’t Ban The Snowman” t-shirts.

Now in 2018, the 40-year-old trap legend is looking forward to retirement — but not before he drops one more album. The Atlanta BMF affiliated rapper announced on twitter that he is hanging up his mic after an illustrious 13+ year career following the release of his ninth studio album Thug Motivation 104.

“As the Cold Summer tour comes to a end.. It was inspiring seeing my day one fans since my first album & class TM 101 come out every night,” Jeezy said on Twitter. “Now class is coming to a end. It’s time for Graduation! My Last Album & Final Class: TM104 #TrustYaProcess.”

Jeezy is walking away from the game a certified legend. He’s brought classic trap music to hip-hop culture with both mixtapes and albums. Prior to his major label debut, Jeezy caught fire with his DJ Drama hosted mixtape ‘Trap or Die’ that featured artists like Bun B, Fabolous and Gucci Mane. Following it’s release, Jeezy had set the stage for his Def Jam debut.

The announcement didn’t come with a single or a release date for the final album. What Jizzle plans to do following his retirement is unknown, but lately Jeezy has played mentor to artists coming up, specifically Tee Grizzley who the “Lose My Mind” rapper has been touring with.