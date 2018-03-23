At the tender age of 30, with just four studio albums and twelve Grammy awards under his belt, the official biography of TDE sensation Kendrick Lamar is currently in motion thanks to Bandcamp Senior Editor and Pitchfork contributor Marcus J. Moore.

On Thursday (Mar. 22), Moore took to Twitter and announced he has signed a deal with Touchstone Books to pen the “cultural biography of Kendrick Lamar” titled The Butterfly Effect: How Kendrick Lamar Ignited the Soul of Black America. According to Moore, the book will chronicle Lamar’s coming into hip-hop culture stemming from a culturally driven perspective. “My book, “The Butterfly Effect: How Kendrick Lamar Ignited the Soul of Black America,” will detail his rise to rap superstardom,” Moore tweeted.

Moore, who surpasses K. Dot fandom to a scholastic level, is geared in accuracy as he plans on connecting with people from Lamar’s humble beginnings to gain a clear insight about the infancy of his rap career. The seasoned writer told Pigeon and Planes about his research method which pretty much concludes that The Butterfly Effect will have little to no room for error.

“Kendrick’s team is aware of my intention to write this book. I have interviews in place with people in and around the environment in which he grew up, as well as those who’ve helped him create music along the way.”

Despite where you stand as a hip-hop enthusiast, old school rap lover or new school fan, you can not deny the influence Lamar’s coming as a lyricist on modern-day rap culture. Starting from his hefty, controversial verse on Big Sean‘s “Control” where he claimed the throne of New York for lyrical clout, to the groundbreaking heights of his widely received third solo gem, To Pimp A Butterfly, down to his recent domination at the 2018 Grammy awards, the Compton artist has taken the reputation of hip-hop culture to new heights.