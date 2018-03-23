The New York Giants have made a blockbuster trade that will reshape their defense. The Giants trade star defensive end Jason Piere Paul to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for 3rd and fourth round picks.

Another blockbuster trade: Giants trading DE Jason Pierre-Paul and a 2018 fourth-round pick to Buccaneers for a 2018 third-round pick and a fourth-round pick, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 22, 2018

Pierre-Paul, 29, signed a four-year, $62 million deal last off season and he carries a $17.5 million salary cap hit for the 2018 season, which is tied for third among all defensive players, according to ESPN.

The two-time Pro Bowl defensive end is coming off a season in which he recorded 68 tackles, eight sacks and two forced fumbles, while playing in all 16 games for the first time since 2014.

For the Buccaneers, adding JPP continues an off season of addressing their pass rush. The Bucs recently added end Vinny Curry and tackle Beau Allen to bolster their defensive line. Pierre-Paul adds more strength to a Tampa squad that compiled a league-low 22 sacks in 2017.

The Giants are probably shedding money to eventually pay Odell Beckham Jr. Not to mention, The Giants do have the number 2 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. They could draft JPP’s replacement with that pick. Only time will tell.