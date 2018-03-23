Another day, another person fired from the Trump administration. This time it’s National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster who was fired by President Trump. McMaster was the second person in this role since Trump took office — the first being General Michael Flynn who was fired after it was discovered that he lied to Vice President Mike Pence about his involvement with Russia during and after the campaign.

The man Trump has chosen to replace the four star general is John Bolton, a former U.S. Ambassador to the UN. Bolton was a member of the Reagan, Bush Sr., and Bush Jr. administrations and was a strong supporter of the Iraq War during the Bush Jr. years that was widely criticized by many Americans including Donald Trump. Bolton has also worked as a Fox News Contributor.

“I am pleased to announce that, effective 4/9/18, @AmbJohnBolton will be my new National Security Advisor,” Trump said on Twitter. “I am very thankful for the service of General H.R. McMaster who has done an outstanding job & will always remain my friend. There will be an official contact handover on 4/9.”

Bolton told Fox News that he did not expect the announcement to come this soon but nevertheless accepted the offer. Bolton’s acceptance statement said in part that he is “…looking forward to working with President Trump and his leadership team…”

McMaster came into the position as a person who had already disagreed with some things the President has said specifically about using the term “radical Islamic terrorists” referring to ISIS subscribers — a phrase that is often used by people on the right but a phrase that people who practice the religion find offensive because they believe ISIS does not represent Islam.

This was one of what were a few differences of opinion Trump had with McMaster, but what has become noticeable with the recent firings is that Trump is looking to surround himself with loyalists in the White House. This could at least in part be due to the Russia investigation that seems to be inching closer to the President, or it could be as some reports have suggested that Trump now more than a year as president is becoming more comfortable and wants to hire people who will align with his vision for America instead of the career politicians and Republican party approved hires that he started with.

Just two weeks ago, it was announced that at the end of the month Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will be removed from his position and replaced by CIA Director and Trump loyalist, Mike Pompeo.

These new hires will be Trump’s go to guys as he prepares for his meeting with North Korean Leader Kim Jong-Un in an attempt to denuclearize the rogue nation.

My official statement on accepting @POTUS' request to become the next National Security Advisor. pic.twitter.com/lptI5AwSeU — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) March 23, 2018