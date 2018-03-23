A Tribe Called Quest‘s own, Q-Tip will star in an upcoming stage production written by author and music critic Nelson George about the momentous times of jazz legend Miles Davis.

Titled, My Funny Valentine, the production transpires during one of Davis most revered eras in 1981, a time of misfortune for the legendary trumpeter. My Funny Valentine is a part of George’s multi-media screenplay reading series, There Was A Sound, a scheme designed to uncover sketchy yet enthralling plays with the diplomatic use of sound design and video projections.

Q-Tip was sought by Nelson most fit musician to take the roll, as the ATCQ icon is known his responsibility behind the impelling, jocular sound of the hip-hop class act who are staples in the sub-genre of “jazz rap.” On Wednesday (Mar. 21), Nelson secured the talk about Tip’s involvement with My Funny Valentine by posting a flick on Instagram where Tip and the notable director are pictured holding the script.

My Funny Valentine will debut on Monday, Mar. 26 as a staged reading in New York City at Joe’s Pub with tickets marked at $20 each.