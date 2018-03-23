Phife Dawg of A Tribe Called Quest passed away March 22, 2016, but his legacy and influence live on. Yesterday (March 22) marked two full years since Phife died from Diabetes complications. Phife’s witty but lyrical talents were on display during the Tribe’s initial run. But it took Phife sometime to realize he could make an impact.

After sparingly contributing to the Tribe’s first album People’s Instinctive Travels and the Paths of Rhythm, he stepped up his input on their next album, The Low End Theory. On the album, he stood out on tracks such as “Check The Rhime,” “Jazz” and “Scenario” while contributing to 10 of the 14 tracks on the project. On the group’s third release, he contributed to all 14 tracks, including his solo gem, “8 Million Stories.” From his brother causing a fit in the store to his girlfriend’s best friend undressing him, Phife’s track was a lyrical expo. To check out the classic song by the five footer, click below.