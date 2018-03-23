Not even a week removed from the release of his sequel collaboration project, Prhyme 2 with DJ Premiere — Royce da 5’9 has already shifted gears into overdrive to begin promoting his seventh studio album to be titled Book of Ryan.

Yesterday [March 22], Royce da 5’9 took to Instagram to premiere the official cover art and tracklist for the upcoming album. Book of Ryan consists of 20 songs with one feature from Roc Nation’s J. Cole.

Set to be released on May 4th, Royce also shared a message of purpose for this album on his Instagram account.

He stated:

The J. Cole featured song “Boblo Boat” was the first release from the upcoming Book of Ryan album in which Royce da 5’9 reminisced on his past, his family dynamic, battling alcoholism, and all the memories he has that involve the popular Detroit landmark, the Boblo Boat. J. Cole used his time to reflect on his younger days, while hinting at new music coming our way as he rapped:

“The truth is my new shit slap, you never heard it better. Give me a sec, I murder sectors. Prefer to let you see it rather than say it, but it spill out. I gotta chill out.”

The official video premiere for “Boblo Boat” is set for Monday, March 26th. You can stream ‘Boblo Boat here. Pre-orders for Book of Ryan are available here.