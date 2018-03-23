“It’s always 6ix 9ine this and 6ix 9ine that”

Tekashi 6ix9ine has earned most controversial artist of this year. He has garnered a lot of media attention as a result of his music and abrasive nature. The “Gummo” rapper caught heat from a number of gang affiliated regional representatives for his “universal hood pass” mentality. While he respects wherever he goes and the natives of the place, he feels as if he does not owe them anything. Therefore, he feels”checking in”is unnecessary and refuses anywhere he goes. Checking in is a sign of respect, but Tekashi does not see it that way. In addition, Compton emcee The Game, has exchanged words with the “Billy” rapper, in reference to his gang affiliation status.

With controversial cloud surrounding him, 6ix 9ine stopped by The Breakfast Club to sit down with DJ Envy, Angela Yee and Charlemagne tha God.

Charlamagne has been on record expressing his concern for the rainbow hair colored rapper, stating that if he continues his current trend, he will eventually dig himself into a hole that he can not get out of.

How the Interview Happened

Tekashi 6ix 9ine is managed by Tr3way Entertainment.

SkitsZoe, who is in partnership with the management company is a South Carolina native (Charlamagne Tha God is from SC too) so the two go way back. After meeting up with up and coming New Jersey artist Maxx Kenif, SkitsZoe headed the Power 105.1 to meet with The Breakfast Club and their producers to confirm Tekashi’s interview. The team believed that it was finally time that the New York rapper used the nationally syndicated radio platform to address the controversy surrounding him, as he often does on social media. In the interview, he claims to be the hottest rapper in New York as of the moment because he his success has not included a co signs from established artists. Not many media publications have had to chance to sit down and talk with the Scum (Society Can’t Understand Me) Gang rapper, so the the timing could not be any better.

Watch the highly anticipated interview below.