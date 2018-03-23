Say it ain’t so?! SZA had great success with her debut album, CTRL, but has now suggested that the follow-up to the Grammy-nominated album might be her last. In an interview with Flaunt, she said she was unhappy and she has a lot to write about.

“I’m still miserable. My world got so much smaller so fast. I have so much to write about. I feel like I’m in a cage. I’m making the best album of my life for this next album and I know that … because it’s going to be my last album.”

“The Weekend” singer has mentioned before that she wanted to quit music. Back in 2016, she tweeted that her label Top Dawg Entertainment could release her album whenever they wanted to. “I actually quit”, she tweeted. At the end of that year, she told Complex that CTRL would be her last album and that she wanted to dive into the world of film.

We are not sure what SZA has in mind but we sure hope she isn’t quitting music. It was said that during her Flaunt interview, she was smiling when she said her next album will be her last. Maybe this is a set-up, either way, we need her to stop playing with our emotions.