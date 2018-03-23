YG Answers Slick Shot At Him, Says ‘F*ck 6ix9ine on Bompton Piru’

In case you missed it, Tekashi 6ix9ine stopped by the Breakfast Club to address a myriad of issues. At times these issues precede his music.

Despite three charting singles, (“Gummo,” “Kooda” “KeKe“) his list of opposition continues to grow. YG is the latest addition. The 400 block representer took to Instagram to express his feelings on the 21-year old Brooklyn MC.

“On Bompton Piru, Fuck 6ix9ine. On the bloods, what’s happening?… 400 said it bitch”

During the interview 6ix9ine vaguely refers to the “Bompton” native as “the dude who was hot mad long ago.” Clearly YG wasn’t feeling the slick shot.

Furthermore, he took to Twitter to let the world know: “I want all the smoke.” The authenticity of 6ix9ine’s gang affiliation seems to be questioned on a regular basis, while YG has rocked red long before his fame.

We’ll see if anything substantial develops from this recent exchange of blows. However one thing is evident: 6ix9ine thrives off his ability troll the industry.