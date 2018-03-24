If you know your history then you’ve heard about Alvin Ailey. Ailey was an African-American activist and choreographer who founded the dance company, The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. Now, his life is coming to the big screen with the help of singer Alicia Keys as one of the producers.

According to Deadline, along with Keys, the movie will be produced by Judy Kinburg, Susan Lewis, Rachel Cohen and Jana Edelbaum. Artistic directors Emerita Judith Jamison and Robert Battle will work closely with the producers along with Fox Searchlight to bring Ailey’s choreography and story to life.

Ailey is best known for revolutionizing African-American participation in modern dance in the 20th century. 25 years after his death, President Obama awarded him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.