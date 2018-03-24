An investigation is underway as singer Bobby Valentino is being accused of rape. A police report was made Monday by a woman in Cobb County, GA. Allegedly, the rape took place on Sunday March 18th. A representative of Bobby’s stated that this is a “weak and calculated attempt to obtain ulterior motives through ulterior motives.”

The “Slow Down” singer’s reps told TMZ that legal action is being pursued because Valentino takes any allegation against women very seriously. This story is still developing and the details of exactly what happened are still unclear.

This isn’t the first time the singer has been in the headlines and it hasn’t been for his music. Last year, he was accused on skipping out and not paying for services from a transgender prostitute. He denied these claims but a video of him running out of a hotel room surfaced. To explain the video, Bobby stated that it was an extortion plot and he didn’t know she was a transgender.