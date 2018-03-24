In an Instagram video uploaded Thursday, Cardi B publicized that she had to hand over 40 percent of her income to the government for taxes. Cardi B is exasperated by the situation because she wants to be informed about what exactly happens with her money after it is taken. She notes that there is no way that all the money that she sent is going towards cleaning up the city.

“So you know the government is taking 40 percent of my taxes,” Cardi said. “And Uncle Sam, I want to know what you doing with my fucking tax money…When you donate to a kid from a foreign country, they give you updates of what they doing with your donation. I want to know what you’re doing with my fuckin’ tax money.” She said.

“Because I’m from New York and the streets is always dirty. We was voted the dirtiest city in America. What is ya’ll doing? There’s still rats on the damn trains. I know ya’ll not spending it in no prison because ya’ll be giving niggas like two underwears. One jumpsuit for like five months. So what is ya’ll niggas doing with my fuckin money.”