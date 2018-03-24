After wrapping up an amazing 2017 of touring with Curren$y and making his debut at Revolt Conference, B. Bandz returns with new EP Lifestyle, dropping fan favorite new video Porsche directed by The ORG.

The young TST boss, has been making major noise in the industry after dropping his first mixtape “How I’m Coming” in 2016, working with notable producers Chase Davis, JTK and linking with major recording artist Nia Kay (Rap Game), Sah Babii, Silento, Bay Swag, Zoey Dollaz and a host of other hip-hop artist.