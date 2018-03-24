When DeMarcus Cousins was traded from the Kings to the New Orleans Pelicans he said he would always consider Sacramento home and would still be active in the community, and so far that does seem to be the case.

Cousins has reportedly offered to cover the funeral expenses for Stephon Clark, an innocent 22-year old man who was shot and killed by police in Sacramento on Sunday.

Clark was reportedly killed in the backyard of his grandparents’ home on after two Sacramento police officers fired 20 rounds at him because they believed he was an armed burglary suspect, according to reports.

According to the Sacramento Bee’s Jason Jones, Clark’s family had set up a GoFundMe Page earlier this week with the hopes of raising $50,000 for funeral expenses and burial costs. The page has surpassed that goal, with more than $61,000 being donated already, but Cousins has still reached out to the family about taking care of everything.

Former Kings' star DeMarcus Cousins offers to pay for Stephon Clark's funeral https://t.co/lsZckDz9nn — Jason Jones (@mr_jasonjones) March 23, 2018

For Cousins, it’s really not surprising to see him reach out in the community of his former team. When he was with the Kings he did a lot of community outreach and was loved throughout Sacramento and California.

Cousins gets a bad wrap for his demeanor on the court. However, outside the court clearly, all signs point towards him being a standup guy.