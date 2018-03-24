Russell Simmons: I’m Going To F**k You Or I’m Going To F**k Your Son, Anonymous Woman Claims

Say it ain’t so, Rush…

Hip Hop mogul Russell Simmons is facing a new claim of sexual assault and accused of chillingly telling his alleged victim, “I’m going to f**k you or I’m going to f**k your son,” reports reveal.

Simmons is being sued for $10 million in punitive damages for “severe emotional distress” by a woman who claims he raped her in a hotel room in Sacramento, California and threatened to rape her young son if she didn’t comply.

An attorney for the unidentified woman, named on legal papers as Jane Doe, filed the lawsuit in downtown Los Angeles on Friday, making her the 16th woman to allege Simmons was guilty of a sex crime. Court documents, obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com, allege that Simmons. founder of Def Jam Recordings, invited the woman to his hotel room following a concert in Sacramento.

The alleged victim, who is from Sacramento, says she attended a hip hop concert to chaperone her son who was in elementary school at the time and a fan of Def Jam.

The documents, filed by attorney Douglas Mastroianni, state, “After entering the room, Simmons shut the door and said ‘I am going to f**k you.” Plaintiff said she had no intention of having sexual relations with Simmons, but he replied,

“I am going to f**k you or I’m going to f**k your son. You decide.”

The papers added, “[Doe] was shocked that Simmons would threaten her, let alone threaten to rape her young son. Simmons threw her on the bed and raped her.”

According to the papers, there’s at least one witness who saw the woman leave the hotel room in tears and she apparently told several people about the rape at or near the time of the attack. Unusually, the lawsuit doesn’t give an approximate date of the incident.

Fifteen other women including directors, fashion mavens, and models have accused Simmons of raping, harassing, or assaulting them in claims dating back to the early 1980s.

Simmons insists all of his interactions have been consensual, but did admit “inappropriate conduct” in some instances, “apologizing for the instances of thoughtlessness in my relationships with women.”