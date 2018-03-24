Stephen Curry Sprains MCL, Could Be Sideline For The Rest Of The Regular Season

The injury bug just seems to be all over the Golden State Warriors.

Stephen Curry, who finally made his return to the Warriors’ starting lineup following a six-game absence with a sprained right ankle, was knocked out of the game during the third quarter when center JaVale McGee fell onto his teammate’s left knee while contesting the shot of Atlanta Hawks power forward Mike Muscala.

Steph Curry was visibly upset, and limped to the locker room after this apparent left leg injury. pic.twitter.com/GLzsV2jtWM — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 24, 2018

The two-time MVP limped around the court for a bit and was in visible pain, before being pulled from the game. Steph managed to limp back to the bench in frustration as the team therapist checked the injury, but minutes later, he was taken back to the locker room.

Initial reports say that he suffered an MCL sprain, but an MRI will be taken tomorrow to determine the extent of the injury.

The Warriors are hobbling as they approach the postseason. Klay Thompson(hand fracture), Draymond Green (pelvic contusion) and Kevin Durant (rib contusion) are all sidelined.

At this point, it looks like Curry will be shut down for the rest of the season. If the Warriors want to return to the NBA Finals and compete for back to back championship, the team will need a healthy Curry to make that happen.