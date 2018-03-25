Black Panther Leaps Over The Avengers, Becomes Highest Grossing Superhero Movie of All Time

No slowing down the juggernaut that Black Panther has become. Black Panther is now the highest-grossing superhero of all time, after the Marvel blockbuster surpassed the previous mark set by The Avengers.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, projected weekend numbers put director Ryan Coogler’s Marvel movie ahead of The Avengers’ $623.4 million haul in 2012, adjusted for inflation. Additionally, Black Panther ranks sixth among only seven films to ever reach $600 million at the domestic box office.

Black Panther is also on pace to surpass Iron Man 3‘s $1.2 billion global haul by the end of the weekend to become the third-highest grossing comic book movie worldwide. The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron are currently the top two, with $1.5 billion and $1.4 billion, respectively.

This weekend will probably see Black Panther finally relinquish the #1 spot at the box office to Pacific Rim Uprising.

With a sequel in the works and Chadwick Boseman reprising his role in the upcoming two Avengers movie, we will be seeing plenty action from the Wakanda king, for a very long time.