Snapchat has been suffering from a series of unfortunate events as they continue to take losses that have people deleting the platform. It’s total value has recently fell by almost $800 million after Rihanna brought to attention a third-party interactive ad for ‘Would You Rather’ which highlighted domestic violence. The ad went on to ask users if they would rather “slap Rihanna” or “punch Chris Brown.” Rihanna reacted by issuing a statement.

“All the women, children, and men that have been victims of DV (domestic violence) in the past and especially the ones who haven’t made it out yet…. You let us down!” Rihanna wrote in a post to her Instagram stories. “Shame on you. Throw the whole app-oligy away.”

Rihanna’s scorn of the app immediately introduced a chain reaction as many people deleted their accounts as a result of this latest mishap. Snapchat attempted to salvage the situation by issuing an apology for the app being approved.

However, while many people are deleting their Snapchats there are still many who remain loyal simply because of Snapchat’s filters. Cardi B is in this number as she recently posted a video to her Instagram praising the new 90’s themed filter which features her and Bruno Mars’ collab “Finesse.”

“Why this Snapchat filter so poppin tho”, Cardi captioned the video. Maybe Cardi B’s boost will help Snapchat in thee latest fail.