The March For Our Lives Rally was a momentous occasion as thousands of people came together in Washington D.C. for the rally on March 24. People from all walks of life came together in D.C. and also created their own rallies in solidarity to call for stricter gun laws. The movement toward stricter gun laws has been pushed by the most recent shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School, which took the lives of 17 people and went down in the history books as one of the deadliest massacres in history.

The event which was organized by students and the non profit organization Everytown for Gun Safety, gave many hope in the younger generation for exciting a change that the older generations sometimes do not see. A noteworthy moment also occurred when Martin Luther King Jr.’s granddaughter delivered her own version of the “I Have A Dream” speech, where she led the crown into an empowering chant.

“Spread the word, have you heard, all across the nation, we are going to be a great generation.”

The rally also drew support from other major cities from Los Angeles to New York City, as they along with a few celebrities joined the effort. Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and North West were seen at the event and Vic Mensa, Common, and Andra Day performed.

Celebrities who could not make the event made sure to spread the word on Twitter such as Snoop Dog who tweeted “ proud of all the kids sharing their message of peace 2day, Protect kids, not guns! Use your voice n let’s fix this #IWillMarch #MarchForOurLives.” A movement for non-violence via regulation is important and the younger generation has spoken so maybe its time for the older generation to use their power.