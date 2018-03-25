Killer Mike is usually defending progressive thinking liberals, however, he recently took a surprising stand on the subject of the Second Amendment in the interview with Colion Noir.

“I told my kids on the school walkout: ‘I love you. If you walk out that school, walk out my house,'” the rapper said of National Walkout Day. “We are a gun-owning family. We are a family where my sister farms. We are a family where we’ll fish, we’ll hunt. But we are not a family that jumps on every single thing an ally of ours does because some stuff we just don’t agree with.”

As hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets Saturday for March for Our Lives, the rapper stated that he didn’t agree with the anti-gun protests, or the need for stricter gun control laws.

“There was something that the woman who is the NRA spokesperson [Dana Loesch] said and everybody just kinda lost it… Dana says that the tears of white mothers are like ratings. And that’s so true and it was so sad to hear her acknowledge it, but it’s true, and black people know it’s true,” Killer Mike said, adding of the black community, “You’re not woke! You can’t continue to be the lackey.”

Mike is a well-known NRA supporter. While it’s okay to choose a stance on the growing gun violence debate, it’s important to hear both sides of the debate. Solutions usually are somewhere in the middle.