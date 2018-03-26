The tennis icon gets personal, giving fans a glimpse into her life.

Produced by HBO Sports and IMG’s Original Content group, Being Serena is a five-part documentary that chronicles the tennis champ at a pivotal moment in Serena Williams‘ personal and professional life. According to HuffPost, the docuseries zeroes in on Williams’ pregnancy, new-found motherhood, her marriage to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, and her journey back to the tennis court. Being Serena also explores her role as a businesswoman and an investor. In the teaser for the new docuseries, Williams’ can be heard saying,

“When I realized that I was pregnant I was like, ‘Oh my God. How am I going to play?’” I put so much pressure on myself. I want to make sure that I’m the best.”

Peter Nelson, executive vice president of HBO Sports said in a statement,

“Even though she has been in the spotlight since her teenage years, Serena continues to capture the imagination. With our partners at IMG, we look forward to giving viewers a revealing, behind-the- scenes portrait of her life on and off the court.”

Being Serena will premiere on HBO on May 2 at 10:00 PM. Watch the trailer below.