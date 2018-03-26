Three 6 Mafia’s classic track “Slob On My Knob” has shown its staying power in today’s music climate, with A$AP Ferg interpolating the track on his hit single “Plain Jane” and G-Eazy’s “No Limit.” Because of the peaked interest, the songwriter of “Slob On My Knob” Juicy J sat down with Rolling Stone to discuss the track’s origins.

Per Genius.com, Juicy J has elaborated on the song’s writing process before, with Juicy J stating he wrote the song during history class. With Rolling Stone, Juicy J went into more detail, stating that the composition took two days to complete.

[I wrote it in] eleventh grade at Northside High School. The teacher was named Papa Owens… I used to write raps in school. So while the teacher was teaching… I was like, ‘Man, I’mma write me a rap.’ It was history class. I just wrote, ‘Slob on my knob, like corn on the cob, check in with me…’ I wrote like the first verse, and I came back the next day and, while the teacher was talking, I finished the second verse. I wrote it and just put it in my history book. [My mother] didn’t want me to have loud music, so I had to record over a 4-track with headphones on. I never had big speakers in my home, ‘cause my mama, she was like, ‘Nah, we ain’t having all that rap junk!’ I recorded on headphones on the bunk bed. My art teacher sold me the 4-track. It cost me a hundred bucks to get it. I put the 4-track on top of the bed, and I had a little ol’ cheap mike and I recorded it.

To read the full interview, click here.