Virgil Abloh just landed himself the dream job he’s always wanted.

Paris-based fashion house Louis Vuitton announced that Abloh has been named the next artistic director of men’s wear. Abloh becomes Louis Vuitton’s first African-American artistic director, and one of the few Black designers at the top of a French heritage house.

.@VirgilAbloh joins #LouisVuitton Louis Vuitton is delighted to welcome Virgil Abloh as its new Men’s Artistic Director. His first show will take place in June during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris. pic.twitter.com/4aEOH7T9J8 — Louis Vuitton (@LouisVuitton) March 26, 2018

In a statement, Abloh said, “I find the heritage and creative integrity of the House are key inspirations and will look to reference them both while drawing parallels to modern times.”

Abloh, the founder of streetwear brand Off-White, has long established his creed as a respected and highly sought-after name in the realm rising through the ranks as a polished and imaginative eye, manning creative direction for Kanye West for some time now.

Louis Vuitton CEO Michael Burke praised Abloh’s “innate creativity and disruptive approach (that) have made him so relevant, not just in the world of fashion but in popular culture today.”

With Abloh’s appointment, Louis Vuitton is no doubt looking to a streetwear-forward future. All eyes will be on Abloh’s vision for the iconic brand.

Abloh will present his first collection in Paris at Men’s Fashion Week this June.