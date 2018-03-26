Sacramento Kings And Boston Celtics Wore T-Shirts With Stephon Clark’s Name On It Calling For Accountability

The Sacramento Kings and Boston Celtics took the court on Sunday wearing black T-shirts in support of Stephon Clark, the unarmed Black man who was shot and killed in his own backyard last week.

Players on both teams also participated in a public service video promoting unity while seeking change.

The idea for the shirts came from Kings player development staff member, Akachi Okugo, but was put into action by Kings guard, Garrett Temple, outspoken from the beginning about police accountability.

“It’s probably the toughest job in America and I applaud them for putting their lives on the line every night, every day, but with that comes responsibility. That’s the mantle that they carry and the burden that they bear ” Temple said.

On Thursday, demonstrators protesting Clark’s death blocked the entrance at Golden 1 Center. The Kings proceeded to lock the doors and squared off against the Atlanta Hawks in front of a small crowd.

Speaking to those in attendance after the game, Kings owner Vivek Ranadive offered a statement of support for the protestors.

“We recognize that it is not just business as usual, and we are going to work really hard to bring everybody together to make the world a better place, starting in our own community,” he said. “We are going to work really hard to prevent this kind of tragedy from happening again.”

Clearly, the Kings’ organization is woke and fully supportive of their fans well being outside the realm of sports.