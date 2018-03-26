The Process Is Starting To Payoff, 76ers Are Playoff Bound For The First Time Since 2012

Looks like trusting the process is finally starting to pay off. For the first time since 2012, the Philadelphia 76ers are playoff bound.

The return to the post season marks a big step in what has been dubbed “The Process” in which former Sixers’ general manager essentially tanked seasons and made moves geared toward gaining draft picks and younger players.

This season, luck and skill might’ve finally been on their side. Two of their prized young guns, Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, were relatively healthy all season long.

They also have a good supporting cast in J.J. Reddick, Dario Šarić, and Robert Covington, just to name a few. They are helmed by Brett Brown, who’s been with the team since 2013.

Currently, the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, the Sixers have made a giant leap during Brett Brown‘s fifth year on the job after sputtering to 75 total wins over his first four seasons by design.

They rank fifth in the NBA in net rating (3.9), and their defense has proved to be among the stingiest in the league—allowing 102.8 points per 100 possessions. Only the Celtics have been better among Eastern Conference clubs.

