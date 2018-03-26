Vic Mensa took to Twitter Saturday night to invite Killer Mike to a debate on gun control. The two rappers who have conflicting views on the issue of gun control made public appearances in separate venues to voice their support for their respective sides.

Vic Mensa performed his song “We Can Be Free” at the March For Our Lives protest in Washington D.C. on Saturday where an estimated 600,000 people gathered to fight for gun law reform in light of the Parkland school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that resulted in the death of 17 students and staff. Kanye West and Common were also in attendance at the protest.

While all the attention was on the protest in D.C., “Run The Jewels” rapper Killer Mike a week prior sat down with NRA TV to defend gun rights and the second amendment. Many were surprised at the rapper’s position on guns given that he was an active supporter and advocate for Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in his run for President. Senator Sanders believes there should be a federal law banning the use of assault style weapons.

“I told my kids on the school walkout, I love you, if you walk out that school walk out my house,” Killer Mike told NRA TV’s Colion Noir. “We are a gun owning family… we are not a family that jumps on every single thing an ally of ours does because some stuff we just don’t agree with.”

After seeing Killer Mike’s interview, Chicago rapper and gun reform advocate,Vic Mensa, jumped on Twitter to address Killer Mike and his position on assault rifles.

“To @KillerMike YOU DONT NEED AN AR-15. As a black man & fellow gun owner I would like to have a debate with you about your stances on gun-control,” Mensa said in a tweet.

Following the attention from the interview, Killer Mike made clear that he did not like how the NRA used his interview and responded to MSNBC’s Joy Reid on Twitter after she claimed the rapper was “cosigning” for the NRA.

“Joy I did an interview. That’s no more a “co sign” than me doing your show,” Killer Mike said on Twitter. “That org used my words to Black America to inflame organizers of this worthy march but i ain’t their rep. I’m just a black guy who is pro 2A & told others to be. Also it was a week Old. Love & Respect.”

For what it’s worth to those in favor of gun law reform, Killer Mike can be seen down his Twitter page distancing himself from any relationship with the NRA but standing firm on his support for the second amendment. Killer Mike has responded to many of his followers, but has not yet responded to Vic Mensa.

