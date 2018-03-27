We know LaVar Ball envisions all his sons in the NBA someday. His second son is ready for his opportunity to get drafted.

LiAngelo Ball declared for the 2018 NBA draft Tuesday, according to Ball’s agent, Harrison Gaines, per Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports.

Yahoo Sports story: LiAngelo Ball enters the 2018 NBA draft. https://t.co/AL63yRsTZL — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 27, 2018

The 19-year-old Ball reportedly plans to take part in May’s Pro Basketball Combine at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, in an effort to impress NBA talent evaluators.

After leaving UCLA in December, Ball played alongside his younger brother, LaMelo Ball, for Vytautas Prienu this season in the Lithuanian Basketball League. Ball is averaging 15.7 points and 2.9 rebounds per game and is shooting 45 percent from 3-point range in nine first-division Lithuanian league games.

Whether that shooting prowess translates to the NBA remains to be seen and is something scouts and team personnel will have to figure out, but Ball has shown better discrepancy in shooting since going to Lithuania as compared to his run and chuck mentality in his time at Chino Hills, and it’s paid off in better efficiency.

With Lonzo thriving in Los Angeles and LiAngelo’s shoplifting scandal behind him, he could garner some interest leading into the June draft.